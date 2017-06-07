Media: Retired soccer champ Totti may play on – Xinhua
Nigeria Today
Media: Retired soccer champ Totti may play on
Xinhua
ROME, June 6 (Xinhua) — Former AS Roma captain Francesco Totti says he may not have retired from the game after all, according to an interview by the beloved champion with Chi (Who) gossip weekly. "I'll enjoy a bit of R&R with (wife) Ilary (Blasi …
Francesco Totti offered trial at Serie B outfit Pescara after ending his 25-year spell at Roma
Roma Legend Francesco Totti Hints That He Isn't Done Playing Yet Despite Retirement Talk
Roma legend Francesco Totti refuses to rule out playing for another club
