Media: Retired soccer champ Totti may play on – Xinhua

Media: Retired soccer champ Totti may play on
Xinhua
ROME, June 6 (Xinhua) — Former AS Roma captain Francesco Totti says he may not have retired from the game after all, according to an interview by the beloved champion with Chi (Who) gossip weekly. "I'll enjoy a bit of R&R with (wife) Ilary (Blasi
