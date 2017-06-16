Pages Navigation Menu

Meet 9-Year-Old DJ Shyne, Who Thrilled Audience AT The Official Opening Of as LAKERS Lounge In Abuja Yesterday (Photos)

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

The city of Abuja recorded overwhelming turnout last Friday night as LAKERS Lounge was officially opened with a soft celebration.  The club which was acquired by famous Abuja showbiz Entrepreneur and pageant producer, Hon. Ejiro Okphiwo few weeks ago had the presence of 9 year old DJ Shyne on the stereo mixer.

Headlines personalities, popular nollywood veterans and beauty queens dazzled at the red carpet of the LAKERS Lounge soft opening. Some of the faces that excited the night were Chief Festus Odimegu Former Nigeria Breweries MD, Deputy IG of Police, Ejike Asiegbu, Francis Duru, AlexReports, Ambassador Wahala, Stainless Precious and a host of others. They were the cynosure of all eyes at the night as the Crown & Glamour TV host, Somto Onwuka thrilled the guests with her amazing appearance.

Hopes are high as today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) nights are expected to be another amazing gyration with D.J Magic Finger blasting exciting and party jams song that will keep everyone up their feet till mama’s call. LAKERS Lounge is located opposite the popular Jabi Lake Abuja.

