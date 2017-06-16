Meet 9-Year-Old DJ Shyne, Who Thrilled Audience AT The Official Opening Of as LAKERS Lounge In Abuja Yesterday (Photos)
Headlines personalities, popular nollywood veterans and beauty queens dazzled at the red carpet of the LAKERS Lounge soft opening. Some of the faces that excited the night were Chief Festus Odimegu Former Nigeria Breweries MD, Deputy IG of Police, Ejike Asiegbu, Francis Duru, AlexReports, Ambassador Wahala, Stainless Precious and a host of others. They were the cynosure of all eyes at the night as the Crown & Glamour TV host, Somto Onwuka thrilled the guests with her amazing appearance.
Hopes are high as today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) nights are expected to be another amazing gyration with D.J Magic Finger blasting exciting and party jams song that will keep everyone up their feet till mama’s call. LAKERS Lounge is located opposite the popular Jabi Lake Abuja.
