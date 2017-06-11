Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meet Seven Nigerians Elected In UK Parliament – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Meet Seven Nigerians Elected In UK Parliament
Leadership Newspapers
Seven candidates of Nigerian heritage have made the country proud by emerging winners in the recently concluded United Kingdom parliamentary elections. Most notably, out of the seven Nigerians elected into the UK parliament in the Thursday poll, five
The Magnificent SevenTHISDAY Newspapers
Meet the seven British Nigerian Members of Parliament elected to serve in the UK ParliamentVentures Africa
UK Election: Behold The Seven Nigerians That Won Parliament SeatsNigeria News (press release)
The Olisa Blogazine –NAIJ.COM –Information Nigeria
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.