Meet the Other Nigerians Elected Into the UK Parliament

In the last General Elections in the UK, seven Nigerians were elected into the parliament. We earlier reported Chi Onwurah‘s re-election as the MP representing Newcastle constituency. Here are her other colleagues who are from Nigeria. Fiona Onasanya: a lawyer and hopes to be the British Prime Minister someday was elected as Member of Parliament for […]

