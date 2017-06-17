Mega Party, ADP gets INEC’s nod

By Henry Umoru

THE Newly registered Mega Party, the Action Democratic Party, ADP yesterday got its certificate of registration from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, giving the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC quit notice ahead of 2019 general elections.

The ADP described the separatist agitations in the land, especially the ultimatum by the Arewa Youth group to the Igbo to quit northern parts of the country within three months or be forced to do so as a reflection on bad leadership and failure on the part of the ruling APC, which the newly registered party would correct.

Addressing journalists yesterday at ADP’s national secretariat in Asokoro, Abuja after receiving the party’s certificate of registration from INEC, the national chairman, Engr. Yusuf Yabagi Sani who noted that the new party with its registration was on a rescue mission against the backdrop that Nigeria as a country, was on the verge of total collapse, said that the ADP was fully on ground and that members were waiting for this moment (registration/collection of their certificate).

According to him, the ADP was sure of winning the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and Anambra states.

He said, “We are prepared for the forth coming Governorship elections. Even before the INEC Chairman said it we were prepared; our members in those states are just waiting patiently for this day which has come, God Himself has established it and now that we have the certificate nobody will be disenfranchised.

“We are ready because Nigerians are ready for the real change and not the cosmetic change that you have been seeing that have plunged us into what we are seeing today. We believe that all Nigerians have been waiting for is today as this is the beginning of the journey to greatness, a great nation, a safe place where you can live anywhere and do business anywhere. In Anambra and other elections that are coming, you will see wonders.”

The national chairman who noted that the party will not allow impunity to grow and destroy the party like it did to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and is now happening to the APC, said, “the constitution does not recognize persons, but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the political parties. We will make the party supreme and above everybody.

“Political parties as institutions have been taken for granted. Before, we believe it is just a platform that people use when they want to run for an election and then put it aside and do whatever they like. We have realized that it is unthinkable to talk about democracy without talking of political parties. If you look at the constitution and the electoral law, no person or other institutions are mentioned, but INEC and political parties which means that political parties have the responsibility to make sure that democracy is entrenched and managed professionally.

You don’t leave political parties in the hands of lay men or drop-outs. Educated and enlightened people should manage political parties because whatever they do, affect everybody. Let all Nigerians come and join us and let’s rescue Nigeria together.”

The chairman who promised that the new party would provide purposeful leadership as that was lacking presently, said that the ADP will be transparent, accountable and responsive to the people. “ADP is a party of necessity; a party borne out of genuine desire to make Nigeria secure, stable and egalitarian; a country where democracy and rule of law shall reign.

Our mission is to provide a responsive leadership that will be transparent and accountable to the people and in living up to the moto of the party which is Action-forward; the interim leadership of the party has undertaken researches into various aspects of Nigeria’s socio-economic existence and our findings revealed that our teaming youth population would be encouraged to be more of entrepreneurs than job seekers.

