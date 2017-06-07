Mel C praises Ariana Grande after horrific Manchester terror attack: ‘It hit me hard’ – Express.co.uk
|
Express.co.uk
|
Mel C praises Ariana Grande after horrific Manchester terror attack: 'It hit me hard'
Express.co.uk
SPICE GIRLS singer Mel C has spoken out about Ariana Grande's star-studded benefit concert on Sunday evening, with her saying that the Manchester terror attack hit her especially hard because it was so close to home. By Becca Longmire. PUBLISHED: …
Thousands of people have now backed a call for Ariana Grande to be given the freedom of Manchester
Ariana Grande to resume world tour in Paris amid tight security
Manchester Arena terror attack
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!