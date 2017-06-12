Melania Trump and Son Barron Officially Move to White House

Almost five months after her husband, Donald Trump moved to the White House after his inauguration as President of the United States, his wife Melania and son, Barron have finally joined. It was earlier reported that Melania and her son were joining Donald Trump in the White House soon. Melania and her son arrived at the White House Sunday […]

The post Melania Trump and Son Barron Officially Move to White House appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

