Melaye: Bello Has Earmarked N1.4bn for My Recall

It’s a spurious allegation, says Kogi govt

By Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja



Senator Dino Melaye has raised the alarm that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has released the sum of N200 million to each of the seven local government areas in the Kogi West senatorial district to facilitate his recall from the Senate.

Moves to recall Melaye commenced last Friday in all the seven local government councils in Kogi West senatorial district as people came out in their hundreds to sign their signatures and then submits photocopy of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) as evidence.

However, in a swift reaction, Governor Yahaya Bello has denied the allegations.

According to him, “It is a spurious allegation.”

Meanwhile, Melaye while addressing thousands of his supporters at his newly constructed constituency office in Kabba yesterday, dismissed the threat to recall him as a huge joke.

The senator who later went round Kabba, noted that 30 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who refused to collect the money and sign the recall form had allegedly been arrested by the police.

Among those arrested included the Ward Unit chairman in Ife/Olukotun, Mosunmola Shittu and Raphael Ibitiye, husband of the APC Zonal Woman Leader in Kogi West, Khadijhat Suleiman-Ibitiye.

He said: “Quote me, Bello has released N200 million for each of the seven LGAs in my senatorial district to facilitate my recall from the Senate.

“The money has been released but they are facing resistance in all polling units as people have refused to sign the recall form. But he is a joker, my achievements speak for me.

“So far, about 30 persons, including the Ward Unit chairman in Ife/Olukotun, Mosunmola Shittu, have been arrested and taken to the police station on the orders of the Kogi State government.

“Everywhere they go, they are facing resistance and have not been able to get signatures because the people are resisting them,” he said.

Efforts to speak with the state Police Public Relation Officer, Mr. William Ayah, on the arrest of people proved abortive, but a top senior officer at the Kogi State Police Command confirmed that some arrests were made, saying the arrest was based on public disturbance.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mrs. Petra Akinti Onyegbule, has denied the allegation.

Speaking with THISDAY, she said “It is a spurious allegation.”

