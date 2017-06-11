Pages Navigation Menu

Melaye’s Constituents Mobilize In Droves To Sign Petition To Recall The Senator

A bid to recall Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial District of Kogi State has now taken sway among the indigenes of the district. According to the PUNCH, constituents from Kogi West, where the senator hails from, began mobilising homeward on Friday to register their names on a petition to recall the Senate from…

The post Melaye’s Constituents Mobilize In Droves To Sign Petition To Recall The Senator appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

