Memorial service held for June 3 victims [Photos]
Citifmonline
Memorial service held for June 3 victims [Photos]
Citifmonline
A memorial service has been held for victims of the June 3 twin disaster which happened at the Goil fuel station near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra. june-3-memorial-7. Over 150 lives were lost on June 3, 2015, at the fuel station amidst a …
– Ghana has commemorated the June 3 twin disaster
Clean-Up Exercise Heralds Activities Marking June 3
