Memorial Tournament Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 The Memorial Tournament will be played on Saturday June 3rd at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The Memorial Tournament Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:15 am.
The field has been reduced to 79 by the cut which has been paired into 40 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.
2017 Memorial Tournament 3rd Round Tee Times
The Memorial Tournament round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|7:40 AM
|Curtis Luck
|7:47 AM
|Tony Finau
|D.A. Points
|7:56 AM
|Alex Cejka
|Patrick Reed
|8:05 AM
|Ricky Barnes
|Zach Johnson
|8:14 AM
|Patrick Rodgers
|Sean O’Hair
|8:23 AM
|Si Woo Kim
|Zac Blair
|8:32 AM
|Ollie Schniederjans
|K.J. Choi
|8:41 AM
|Matthew Griffin
|Sung Kang
|8:50 AM
|James Hahn
|Mackenzie Hughes
|8:59 AM
|Soren Kjeldsen
|Jason Day
|9:08 AM
|Stewart Cink
|Kevin Chappell
|9:17 AM
|Webb Simpson
|Ben Martin
|9:26 AM
|Peter Uihlein
|Nick Taylor
|9:35 AM
|Rod Pampling
|Brendan Steele
|9:44 AM
|Gary Woodland
|Cameron Smith
|9:53 AM
|Anirban Lahiri
|Jonas Blixt
|10:02 AM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|C.T. Pan
|10:11 AM
|Jim Herman
|Vaughn Taylor
|10:20 AM
|Danny Lee
|Brian Stuard
|10:30 AM
|William McGirt
|Harold Varner III
|10:40 AM
|Greg Chalmers
|Charley Hoffman
|10:50 AM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Grayson Murray
|11:00 AM
|Steve Stricker
|Pat Perez
|11:10 AM
|Ross Fisher
|Camilo Villegas
|11:20 AM
|Bud Cauley
|Sam Saunders
|11:30 AM
|Bill Haas
|Adam Scott
|11:40 AM
|Padraig Harrington
|Brooks Koepka
|11:50 AM
|Brett Coletta
|Kevin Streelman
|12:00 PM
|Russell Knox
|Charl Schwartzel
|12:10 PM
|Phil Mickelson
|Kyle Stanley
|12:20 PM
|Jason Kokrak
|Marc Leishman
|12:30 PM
|Shane Lowry
|Byeong Hun An
|12:40 PM
|Graham DeLaet
|Lucas Glover
|12:50 PM
|Bubba Watson
|Kevin Kisner
|1:00 PM
|Emiliano Grillo
|David Lingmerth
|1:10 PM
|Martin Laird
|Matt Kuchar
|1:20 PM
|Jordan Spieth
|Justin Thomas
|1:30 PM
|Rickie Fowler
|Jamie Lovemark
|1:40 PM
|Jason Dufner
|Daniel Summerhays
