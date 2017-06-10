Men, are your children truly yours?

Dear male readers of mine, how many children do you have? How long have you been married? What will happen after raising your children, and giving them the best things of life only to find out that they are not yours? Will your heart still be beating well?

It is heartbreaking for a man to discover that his wife is sharing her body with every Tunde, Emeka and Haruna and adding the children of her lovers to the mix. While you keep beating your chest that the children are yours, she is laughing at you behind your back. As a matter of fact, you boast that once you touch her, pregnancy happens and your friends are hailing you for being a super stud.

But one day, you suddenly discover that some or all of your children are not yours. You try to make sense out of the situation, but your poor heart is so shattered that you cannot think straight. Finding out you have been raising another man’s child or children is a deadly blow most men never recover from. They are used to flaunting their many sexapades before their wives but can’t stand being treated the same way.

I don’t know why men can’t deal with this small thing. After all, you people go out and bring your children with other women home for your wives to start babysitting them, heaven has not fallen. For ages, women have been emotionally blackmailed by their husbands and matrimonial family members to raise their husband’s children from other women and the world has not ended. Why is it so hard for men to do the same?

If you treat your wife like a Queen, I doubt she will transfer another man’s children to you for years while cooking your food and having sex with you without her conscience pricking her. If you think you are the head of the home by looking down on her, humiliating her and treating her like trash, she will stylishly get her satisfaction elsewhere and also transfer the seeds of her escapades to you.

Recently, DNA started trending on Facebook. It started when a man sent a message to a group asking where he could get DNA test done on his children. He suspects his wife of many years is chopping and wiping her vagina while he was abroad doing God knows what. He begged the man not to publish the post on his group because his wife is a member and will catch the drift, so the man posted on his wall instead.

But the man who sent in the post and the men who jumped on it to label all women loose and wicked didn’t anticipate what happened next. Many women came for the man who sent in the post, calling him names and calling him a hypocrite. They asked the man to swear he doesn’t have a wife abroad or fathered children elsewhere.

But that was just the beginning. One woman who seemed pained by the whole thing opened a new Facebook account just to send a message to the man who posted the thread threatening to deal with him if anything happens to her marriage. She warned him to desist from encouraging men to do DNA test on their children and that if anything happens to her marriage, he will regret it.

She added her husband was his ardent follower and anytime he starts behaving funny because of the poster’s DNA talk, sorry will be his surname. This woman was so angry that she threatened to kidnap him and deal with him for putting ideas into men’s heads. She asked him if he thinks it’s easy to be chopping one penis day in, day out.

She didn’t stop there. She got her friends and supporters to report the poster’s group and Facebook banned the group. It was an eye opening moment for many Nigerian men who think they are the only one drilling their wives’ holes. These men were so surprised that their women would be bold to chop and clean mouth like they have been doing.

Nigerian men, welcome to your reality. You people think you are smart but you have discovered that you are learners when it comes to cheating. Nigerian women have taken the reins from you. They are smiling at you, praying for you and speaking in tongues but cheating on you without condoms. You are now witnessing firsthand what lying and deceptive women can do.

It is funny that some of these women who pretend to be virtuous and spend six days in church are passing off other men’s children to their unsuspecting husbands. I pity men who run up and down claiming the head of the home without knowing what is truly happening in their homes. It is now clear that you are just assistant fathers. You pay for her hospital bills, spend sleepless nights taking care of another man’s baby as well as paying heavy school fees. But you don’t know you are probably feeding and clothing your neighbour’s or pastor’s child. This is your reality.

See what your wife materials are doing to you people. When you look at your wives, you see a lamb but you don’t know you have been sleeping with wolves for years. You people should not be in shock. There’s nothing new under the sun. Women have been cheating on their husbands for long and passing their lovers’ children to them while acting submissive and virtuous.

With what I have read from women who are kicking against their husbands carrying out DNA tests on their children, it is now clear that many woman have been in the business of playing away matches for so long. It is a huge reality check for Nigerian men. This false belief that cheating is the exclusive preserve of men has been shattered by women who don’t have conscience. It has happened. You people should take heart.

I have come to fear Nigerian women and their pretentious lifestyles. Their husbands will be cheating and they will be forming longsuffering, prayerful wives, meanwhile, they are chopping and cleaning vaginas without blinking. These women sit in front rows in church, lift hands during worship and speak in tongues but they know that two out of their three children don’t belong to their husbands, yet they continue deceiving them.

There are many women who have pretended to be good wives but have been cunningly passing off products of their many mountain climbing sessions on their husbands for years. These women are the products of our hypocritical society. They won’t be bold like men who keep side chicks and even threaten to send their wives packing whenever they complain. These women silently enjoy their many side cocks while looking innocent.

I don’t have a problem with DNA test. I recommend it for men who are having doubts about the paternity of their children. The only problem here is the double standards being peddled by men who have dirty secrets too. You know you have children scattered almost everywhere and you are throwing tantrums about women doing the same. You are a hypocrite.

It is not new that many women don’t know what their husbands are up to until their burials when different women start creeping out clutching children looking like their dead fathers. Women in this part of the world do discover during the burials of their husbands that their model husbands have fathered children elsewhere. They do these while pretending to be model husbands and fathers to official madam and her children.

The shock, betrayal and pain these women feel when they discover their children are not the only ones that bear their late father’s names is what most men will feel when they find out they have been nothing but money spending machines for other men’s children.

If your husband wants to carry out DNA tests on your children, allow him. It’s his money that will be spent as long as your hands are clean, you have nothing to fear. But make sure that after the tests prove he’s the father of your children that you insist he wills all his properties to your children.

Don’t be forming good wife while you leave the future of your children to chance. Let him share his properties among your children so that when any of his conquests appear during his burial like a lightening, you will have the last laugh.

I have to tell my Igbo brothers who visit the village every December to pick random girls who appear holy and wife them without proper investigation to go and carry out DNA tests on their firstborns. Your first child could be the product of the last supper your darling wife material got from her heartbroken ex before you whisked her away to city paradise.

As you are reading this, are you wondering why your second child looks like your former landlord? Are you recollecting the day you mentioned that your last child looks more like your pastor but your wife shut you up claiming you are sinning against God? Are you questioning yourself whether you are truly the father of your children? Calm down. If you have doubts, go for DNA test. It will cost you N100, 000 per child.

But do you really want to go there? Do you truly want to erase all doubts about the paternity of your children? Can you stand the results if indeed one or none of your children are yours at the end of the day? Do you have the strength to deal with that kind of betrayal? If you can’t handle it, just let sleeping dogs lie. Discovering the truth might destroy your home forever.

Men, if you find out some of your children are not yours, deal with it. Women have been dealing with your lies and deceit for centuries. Remember, marriage is for better or for worse and God hates divorce. You must not send your wife away if you discover you are not the father of your children. Fast and pray for her to repent. Allow God save her soul from the spirit of adultery. You have to forgive her for dumping other men’s children on you. That is what a good Christian does.

