Menstruation Should Be Seen As A Form Of Disability, Says Dencia

Whitencious boss and African Diva, Dencia, has taken to Snapchat to disclose that menstruation should be seen as a form of disability. She further went further to disclose that the pain she goes through during those moments, goes right through her soul.

The post Menstruation Should Be Seen As A Form Of Disability, Says Dencia appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

