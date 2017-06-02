Menta Music congratulates Mark Angel Comedy for breaking YouTube record

Menta Music congratulates and endorses Mark Angel Comedy for breaking YouTube record to be the first ever YouTube channel in Nigeria to surpass a million subscribers’ milestone. Mark Angel Comedy has worked very hard and closely with Menta Music which manage and monetize his YouTube channel since early stage. Mark Angel Comedy has meteorically risen …

The post Menta Music congratulates Mark Angel Comedy for breaking YouTube record appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

