MENTAL: Scientists Take Over Dragonfly’s Brain To Fly It Like A Drone [Video]

We’ve all seen our fair share of drones and drone stories, but damn this one is off the charts.

Independent biomedical solutions lab Draper Labs are the brains behind the DragonflEye, and thanks to their hard work we have this little gem.

Mashable with some background before we check out the video:

Draper’s engineers literally outfitted an actual dragonfly with drone tech, putting a suite of next-gen navigation, synthetic biology, and neurotechnology systems on its back in the form of mini “backpack,” which is powered by a built-in solar cell… New video released this week shows off Draper’s progress with the DragonflEye concept, giving us a good look at how the system is applied to a real-life dragonfly.

I know you think you’re ahead of the curve with your DJI Mavic Pro, but prepare to have your socks knocked off.

Let’s dive in:

Come off it, technology, this is getting out of hand.

Do the scientists control the hybrid creature? I guess that’s where we are headed.

…the tiny tech is actually built to allow Draper’s engineers to control the animals remotely. The team can send commands to neurons inside the dragonfly’s nerve cord, which are associated with navigation, in order to guide its flightpath.

The cyborg is also controlled by a system of optical structures, called optrodes, that target the exact neural systems needed to send navigation commands without disrupting the rest of the dragonfly’s neural network.

They’re inside the dragonfly’s mind – anyone else find that a bit worrying?

