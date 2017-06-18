Mercury: Slow killer in Uganda’s gold mines – Independent
|
Independent
|
Mercury: Slow killer in Uganda's gold mines
Independent
Kampala, Uganda | RONALD MUSOKE | Inside one of the dozens of gold camps that dot the foothills and valleys of Mubende in central Uganda, the hustle and bustle is astounding. “Saigon City” nestled in the valley of Kayonza; Kitumbi Sub-County is one …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!