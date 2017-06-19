Mercy Aigbe And Kemi Afolabi Twerking At Child’s Birthday (Watch Video)

Although the struggle was apparent, Nollywood actresses Mercy Aigbe and Kemi Afolabi managed to twerk up a tsunami at the former’s child’s birthday. Source: Naijaloaded

The post Mercy Aigbe And Kemi Afolabi Twerking At Child’s Birthday (Watch Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

