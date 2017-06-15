Mercy Aigbe’s Estranged Husband, Larry Gentry Sends Birthday Message To His Kids

Lanre Gentry, husband of nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has sent in advance birthday messages to his two children, Olajuwon Michael and Boluwatife Debby whose birthdays come up on June 18, 2017 regardless of the messy marital crisis with his former wife. Mr. Lanre Gentry was involved in a messy domestic violence with his wife, which …

The post Mercy Aigbe’s Estranged Husband, Larry Gentry Sends Birthday Message To His Kids appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

