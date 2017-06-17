Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mercy Johnson Shares Her Daughter’s Little Bride Photos

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Purity is growing up real fast.. and she’s growing up to be a beautiful princess. The Veteran actress, shared really cute photos of her daughter purity, dressed in a flowing while lace dress, at her Uncle, Ebi’s wedding. She accessorized her dress with a silver crown, matching necklace and earrings, holding on to a while …

The post Mercy Johnson Shares Her Daughter’s Little Bride Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.