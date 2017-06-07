Merkel’s cabinet approves removal of 260 German soldiers from Turkish airbase
In March, relations between Ankara and Berlin deteriorated sharply in the run-up to an April 16 referendum in Turkey.
The post Merkel’s cabinet approves removal of 260 German soldiers from Turkish airbase appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!