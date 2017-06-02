Mertens: Chelsea Were Interested In Me

Dries Mertens has acknowledged his agent held talks with Chelsea over a possible move to England, but insists he is staying at Napooi.

The Belgium midfielder recently signed a three-year contract with Napoli and is not interested in a move to England, with Manchester United also interested in him.

Mertens says the inclusion of a buyout clause in his new contract doesn’t mean he wants to leave the Serie A club.

Confirming his agent had held talks with Chelsea, Mertens told Sky Sports News HQ: “Yes there was interest [from Chelsea], and from other clubs also, but in my head there was never an intention to change clubs.

“This season was really good. I am going to try and be even better next year.

“Yes there is a buyout clause. But I’m happy at Napoli and I want to stay. I really like Italy. I am good there and they treat me good.”

