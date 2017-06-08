Messi agrees new Barcelona contract – Daily Post Nigeria
Messi agrees new Barcelona contract
Lionel Messi has agreed in principle to a new deal at Barcelona, which will tie him to the La Liga club until 2021 or 2022. Messi has only one year left on his current contract, but intends to continue under new manager Ernesto Valverde. Spanish …
