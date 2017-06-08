Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Messi agrees new Barcelona contract – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Messi agrees new Barcelona contract
Daily Post Nigeria
Lionel Messi has agreed in principle to a new deal at Barcelona, which will tie him to the La Liga club until 2021 or 2022. Messi has only one year left on his current contract, but intends to continue under new manager Ernesto Valverde. Spanish
Messi dreams of finishing career at BarcelonaSBS – The World Game
Lionel Messi 'agrees in principal' to new Barcelona contract to boost new era under Ernesto ValverdeMirror.co.uk
Lionel Messi agrees Barcelona contract extension: £348m release clause inserted – reportExpress.co.uk
The Sun –NAIJ.COM –FanSided –Daily Mail
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.