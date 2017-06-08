Messi agrees new five-year Barcelona deal

Pages Navigation Menu

Barcelona and Argentina forward, Lionel Messi, has agreed to a new five-year deal to stay on at the Nou Camp. Reports from Spain say the deal contains a whopping £350m release clause. Messi had reportedly been having second thoughts over whether or not to renew his contract with Barca and was taking time to think […]

