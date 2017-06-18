“Messi And Ronaldo Wouldn’t Get Into Besiktas Team”

Dusko Tosic, defender at Besiktas insists he would not swap any player at the club for either Messi or Ronaldo.

The defender says he has not been impressed by the exploits of the Portuguese and Madrid star.

Even though the pair of Messi and Ronaldo have won nine ballon d’ors between them, Tosic will stick with the attackers at Besiktas.

“I would not replace anyone at Besiktas in favour of Messi or Ronaldo,” Tosic told Fanatik.

“I love my team-mates and my team.

“Besides, I played against Ronaldo in the past and he never impressed me. He played like he was not even there.”

Besiktas finished four points clear of Istanbul Basaksehir in 2016-17 to clinch their 15th Super Lig title.

