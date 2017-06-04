Messi: Enrique Gave Us The Desire To Be Great Again

Lionel Messi has hailed Luis Enrique for picking them up and giving them the desire to become great again.

Enrique will be replaced by Valverde and the former Athletic Bilbao has his work cut out for him.

Enrique won a number of silverware in the three years he used at the club and Messi praised him for bringing out the best in him.

He told FourFourTwo: “Luis Enrique motivated us to be a great team again. I have to say that his arrival motivated us to compete again.

“We were, as a group, in a low moment, but when he arrived at Camp Nou, he lifted us to train and play at our best level. He gave us the desire to become a great team again.”

“After our 3-2 win at Real Madrid in April, Luis Enrique told me that I was the best player in football history,” Messi added.

