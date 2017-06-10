Pages Navigation Menu

Messi: I like being compared with Ronaldo – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Sports


Vanguard

Messi: I like being compared with Ronaldo
Vanguard
Lionel Messi has hailed the 'phenomenal' Cristiano Ronaldo as a 'player with a lot of quality' stating he enjoys the comparisons between the two. The Portuguese star netted 16 goals in his final 10 matches as Real Madrid clinched a La Liga and
