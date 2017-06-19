Pages Navigation Menu

Mexico snatch draw with Portugal in Confederations Cup

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

A last-gasp equaliser by Hector Moreno saved the day for them after Cedric seemed to have won the game for the European champions with a goal five minutes from time. Portugal had an early effort controversially disallowed by the video referees but they eventually took the lead after 34 minutes through Ricardo Quaresma. This was after a mistake by Carlos Salcedo had let Cristiano Ronaldo through on goal.

