MFM FC plot IfeanyiUbah’s fall in Lagos

Lagos-based MFM FC said their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match against FC Ifeanyi Ubah in Lagos on Sunday is a must-win, to brighten their chances of winning the league or picking a continental slot.

The media officer of the club, Olawale Quadri, said this in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

MFM FC will host FC Ifeanyi Ubah, in an NPFL Matchday 22 fixture. Both teams are tied on 34 points behind Plateau United (39 points) and El-Kanemi Warriors(36 points, who are first and second on the league table.

But IfeanyiUbah have a superior goal difference of 5 to MFM’s one.

Quadri appeared to be aware that his club must work hard to beat FC Ifeanyi Ubah, who are now undefeated in eight consecutive #NPFL matches, the longest unbeaten run by any side this season.

He therefore appealed to the clubs teeming supporters to remain supportive with their prayers and cheer the team to victory in the crucial match.

There is a snag though. Gate fees for the match have been increased.

But Quadri said it was done to control the crowd.

“This is a special appeal to you all. We appreciate your unflinching support and solidarity for your beloved Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club.

“The Matchday 22 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture coming up on Sunday between MFM FC and FC Ifeanyi Ubah is crucial.

“It is a must-win match for us; we are counting on your usual support to win this big match and we are aware that a lot people will be coming for the match.

“In order to have firm control of the crowd, the management of MFM FC has thought it wise to increase the price of the match tickets,’’ he said.

Giving details of the increase, Quadri said: “The V.I.P ticket will be sold for N1000.

“Any fan or supporter of MFM FC who will come to the Stadium wearing the team’s jersey will pay N500 to sit in the V.I.P stand.

“Our fans who prefer to sit in the regular stand will either pay N200 wearing our jerseys or N500 without the club’s replica.

“We will like to say thank you for your prayers, words of encouragement, passionate support towards the team in thick and thin period,” he said.