MFM player says win against FC Ifeanyi Uba big relief

Lagos-based MFM fringe midfielder, Waheed Akanni, has described the narrow win over FC Ifeanyi Uba in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 22 as a big relief. Akanni, who scored the only goal of the match, said after the game on Sunday at Agege Township Stadium that “it is a heavy load put off […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

