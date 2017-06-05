MFM player says win against FC Ifeanyi Uba big relief – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
MFM player says win against FC Ifeanyi Uba big relief
Vanguard
Lagos-based MFM fringe midfielder, Waheed Akanni, has described the narrow win over FC Ifeanyi Uba in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 22 as a big relief. Akanni, who scored the only goal of the match, said after the game on …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!