MFM will halt FC IfeanyiUbah's unbeaten run – Ilechukwu

The Nation Newspaper

Fidelis Ilechukwu vows that MFM will halt the impressive run of FC IfeanyiUbah when both sides meet on Sunday. “We are in the right frame of mind ahead of the match against IfeanyiUbah on Sunday,” Ilechukwu told Goal. “We've gone two matches in the …



and more »