MFM will halt FC IfeanyiUbah’s unbeaten run – Ilechukwu – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
MFM will halt FC IfeanyiUbah's unbeaten run – Ilechukwu
The Nation Newspaper
Fidelis Ilechukwu vows that MFM will halt the impressive run of FC IfeanyiUbah when both sides meet on Sunday. “We are in the right frame of mind ahead of the match against IfeanyiUbah on Sunday,” Ilechukwu told Goal. “We've gone two matches in the …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!