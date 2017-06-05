Michael Carrick: ‘My Testimonial Was Incredible’

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has dedicated his testimonial to those affected by the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London.

At least 30 people have lost their lives in two separate attacks on English soil recently, the latest of which came the night before Carrick’s sold-out testimonial at Old Trafford.

“Obviously this game has extra significance in the wake of what has happened in the last two weeks. I’d like to extend my condolences to those affected by the events in Manchester and also those in London. My heart goes out to all those affected and my message is stay together and stay strong,” Michael Carrick told reporters.

“On my behalf I’d like to welcome some of the families of the victims. I’d also like to welcome about 300 of the emergency services who were heroic in their efforts in the last couple of weeks. The atmosphere was incredible. There was no way I could have hoped for anything like this. I know we get full houses here every week but it is not something I take for granted and to get so many here is sensational.

“I have to thank the fans for their support. Let’s not forget we’re back here next season to try to win some more trophies. And finally a thank you to Sir Alex (Ferguson), the man who brought me to the club. We all know how great he is and his achievements at the club but he’s been a massive influence on my career. Thanks very much boss.”

Michael Carrick scored the final goal of the game as United’s class of 2008 rescued a 2-2 draw.

