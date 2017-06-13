Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Microsoft Azure Signs Up as Exclusive Cloud Service for Indian Blockchain Project

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The Redmond-based tech giant, Microsoft is not new to blockchain technology. The company has been offering its Blockchain as a Service product to various blockchain initiatives for a while now. Recently, it has further expanded its reach in the Asian market by entering into an exclusive partnership with the Indian blockchain initiative for the banking … Continue reading Microsoft Azure Signs Up as Exclusive Cloud Service for Indian Blockchain Project

The post Microsoft Azure Signs Up as Exclusive Cloud Service for Indian Blockchain Project appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.