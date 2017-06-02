Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mid-term Scorecard: Is Buhari on the wrong side of history?

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

THE CURRENT economic realities in the country is nothing to write home about. Nigerians are not only groaning under the present hardship; they are also calling on the Muhammadu Buhari-led government to revamp the economy for meaningful development. The change promised by Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC has been a mirage. Rather than […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.