Mid-term Scorecard: Is Buhari on the wrong side of history?

THE CURRENT economic realities in the country is nothing to write home about. Nigerians are not only groaning under the present hardship; they are also calling on the Muhammadu Buhari-led government to revamp the economy for meaningful development. The change promised by Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC has been a mirage. Rather than […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

