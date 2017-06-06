MID-TERM: YDP faults media trial of corrupt suspects by EFCC

ABUJA: The Youth Democratic Party, YDP, yesterday, took a swipe at the style of anti-graft war by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, blaming the commission for hastily charging alleged corrupt suspects to court without proper investigation.

National Chairman of YDP, Barrister Georgina Aye Dakpokpo who spoke with Vanguard in an interview in Abuja on the Mid Term assessment of the APC led administration, criticised the media trial of suspected corrupt persons by EFCC.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the party said it didn’t initiate any contempt proceedings against the chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmud Yakub.

Barrister Dakpokpo, who said the EFCC, needs to do their work properly before taking suspects to court, added, “They seem to rely more on public court and what people say. They should follow laid down procedure and investigate properly before letting people know what their findings are.”

Barr. Dakpokpo, who said the take-off of the government was a bit slow, added, “But they seem to have taken up their stand and it seems they are making progress. But we thought it will be more than this in two years, but we see what they will do. We are still watching.”

In the area of security, she said, “In the area of security, the administration has scored high in the fight against terrorism in the North East but we still have pressing security issues like herdsmen.

She regretted the herdsmen have turned themselves more or less terrorists to our citizens, while calling on the government to take decisive action in order to nip their activities in bud.

Dakpokpo, who demand more action against kidnappers said, “We also have the issue of incessant kidnapping cases, especially in the southern part and it is becoming worrisome.”

The National Chairman, while refuting the alleged litigation against INEC, described it as ‘ridiculous’ and might have been done by confusionists.

She stressed further that such legal action would have been taken by meddlesome interlopers, lovers of chaos, pretenders and fraudsters purporting to come from the Young Democratic Party, YDP.

Barr. Dakpokpo, recalled, the only time the party took INEC to court was in 2014, after the party had applied for registration, we went to court. We had some outstanding issues with INEC over our registration. By March 4, 2015, the court gave a judgment ordering INEC to issue our certificate of registration.

INEC, which had a right of appeal, appealed to the court of appeal and by December 8, 2015, the Court of Appeal Abuja dismissed the appeal and affirmed the decision of the Federal High Court.

She said, “Consequently, INEC obeyed that court order and issued us with a certificate of registration and same handed over to us on January 15, 2016 through former National Chairman and National Secretary, Arch. Nya-Etok Ezekiel and Nkem Nze respectively.

The YDP boss explained further, “According to our very first registered constitution, an amendment to a constitution can only be done at a convention. Hence our very first convention held on February 11, 2017 amended and ratified our constitution.”

The convention she said produced her as the first female National Chairman of a political party in Nigeria, noting, “The party made history by this. In the said convention, other executives emerged while the party unveiled its new logo as well as performed other remarkable functions.