Miguna rejected by IEBC after giving signatures in wrong format – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Miguna rejected by IEBC after giving signatures in wrong format
The Star, Kenya
Nairobi governor aspirant Miguna Miguna with his running mate Karen Wangenye at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, June 1, 2017. Nairobi governor aspirant Miguna Miguna was turned away
IEBC declines to clear Miguna MigunaThe Standard
Miguna Miguna REJECTED by IEBCTUKO.CO.KE

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

