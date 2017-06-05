Mike Tyson: Anthony Joshua must stay clear of the distractions success can bring – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Mike Tyson: Anthony Joshua must stay clear of the distractions success can bring
BBC Sport
Anthony Joshua must prove he can handle the pressure and distractions of holding world heavyweight titles, says former champion Mike Tyson. Joshua, 27, knocked out Wladimir Klitschko in May to add the WBA title to the IBF strap he already held. But …
Anthony Joshua is set to face Wladimir Klitschko in a rematch, says promoter Eddie Hearn
Eddie Hearn confirms Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko rematch
Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko rematch 'is happening'
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!