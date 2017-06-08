Militants group threatens to resume attacks on oil industry – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Militants group threatens to resume attacks on oil industry
NAIJ.COM
While the nation is still grappling with the tension caused by a quit notice issued Igbos residing in the northern part of the county, militants in the Niger Delta have threatened to resume attacks on oil exploration activities in Delta state. READ …
Unmasking Nigeria's Oil Cartel
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!