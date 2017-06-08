Pages Navigation Menu

Militants holding 100 hostages in Philippine city, army says

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Militants fighting Government troops in Marawi in the southern Philippines were holding about 100 hostages, the army said on Thursday. Even as it predicted that the crisis in the besieged city was nearing an end. Troops have “paralysed” the logistics of Islamist militants holed out in Marawi for more than two weeks, military officials said. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

