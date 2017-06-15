Pages Navigation Menu

Military deployed to help at mortuaries in Gauteng – Times LIVE

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa


Times LIVE

Military deployed to help at mortuaries in Gauteng
Times LIVE
Ina Botes, manager of the Johannesburg Forensic Services walks through the mortuary in Hillbrow. File photo. Image: Alon Skuy. The defence force has deployed medical officers to perform autopsies as bereaved families clamour to retrieve the bodies of …
Corpses pile up at state mortuariesSowetanLIVE
Millitary personnel called in to assist in Gauteng mortuariesSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
World 'Dead Bodies Protest' As Mortuary Workers Go On StrikeNigerian Bulletin
Pretoria East Rekord
all 8 news articles »

