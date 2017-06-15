Pages Navigation Menu

Minimum Funding Achieved in Six Hours As The 21 Million Project Advisory Board Takes The Stage.

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release

15th June, London, UK. Having achieved critical mass by raising almost 1700 ETH in just six hours, 21Million is pleased to profile three members of the Advisory team. As a recent series of Tweets by Ethereum luminary Vitalik Buterin highlighted, there is often a somewhat disingenuous use of Advisors as Marketing Figureheads in the headlong … Continue reading Minimum Funding Achieved in Six Hours As The 21 Million Project Advisory Board Takes The Stage.

The post Minimum Funding Achieved in Six Hours As The 21 Million Project Advisory Board Takes The Stage. appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

