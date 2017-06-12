Minister holds emergency meeting with NFF tomorrow – Guardian (blog)
Minister holds emergency meeting with NFF tomorrow
Guardian (blog)
Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting with the Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the poor performance of the Super Eagles, who lost an African Nations Cup qualifier 0-2 to South Africa …
