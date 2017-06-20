Minister inspects Kaduna dry ports ahead of commissioning – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Minister inspects Kaduna dry ports ahead of commissioning
Daily Trust
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Tuesday inspected the Kaduna Inland Container Dry Port, the first dry port in the country ahead of its commissioning. He however informed that the Lagos-Kano rail line project as well as a segment of …
FG Will Complete Lagos-Kano Rail Line This Year – Amaechi
Amaechi arrives Kaduna state for commissioning of the Inland Dry Port
Amaechi and El-rufai commission Kaduna inland dry port
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!