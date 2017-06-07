Ministry develops indigenous voting machine to tackle challenges of elections

Indigenous Electronic Voting Machine produced by the Ministry of Science and Technology will address challenges of electoral process in the country. Dr Ogbonnaya Onu made this known when he received prototype of the NASENI Solar –powered Electronic Voting Machine presented to him by Prof. Sani Haruna, the Executive Vice Chairman, National Agency for Science and…

