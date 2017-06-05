Miss Nigeria UK 2016, Hannah Agboola & Sister Deborah Are Big Brother 2017 New Housemates (Photos)

Big Brother 2017 starts on Monday June 5 at 8.30pm on Channel 5 with a special live show.

The lineup has been revealed, and it includes a husband and wife, sisters and a stripper.

Sister Deborah and Hannah Agboola will be making their debut tonight, but who are the pair and what are they all about?

Londoner Deborah is 25, a single mum and works as a Digital Analyst.

She is ambitious, living by her mother’s mantra ‘If you want the sweetest banana you have to climb the highest tree’.

Those looking for classic Big Brother rows can expect some of them to originate with Deborah, if any of the housemates disrespect or disagree with her – as she has said she is prepared to clash with people if necessary. The strong willed woman, who doesn’t use social media, says she wants to show the world that single mums can be ambitious and successful, not ‘locked up in our houses’. Fellow Londoner and sister Hannah, aged 23, was crowned Miss Nigeria UK 2016.

