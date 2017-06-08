Miss SA escapes attempted hijacking – East Coast Radio
Miss SA escapes attempted hijacking
Sun International says Nel-Peters was targeted on Jan Smuts Avenue near the Hyde Park Shopping Centre on Wednesday evening. "Nel-Peters was approached by three armed hijackers. She managed to exit the vehicle and a good Samaritan came to …
Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in hijacking drama
