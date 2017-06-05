Missing Five year-old found dead with eyes plucked off

The body of a missing five-year-old girl was discovered in Cape Town over the weekend, this was made known by the Western Cape Provincial Department of Social Development. The child, who is from Strand in Cape Town, went missing on Saturday, but her body was found the following day, with her eyes gouged out. The social department …

The post Missing Five year-old found dead with eyes plucked off appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

