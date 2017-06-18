Pages Navigation Menu

Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby sex assault case but retrial planned

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A Pennsylvania judge on Saturday declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case after the jury said it could not reach a verdict. However, prosecutors said they would retry Cosby and he still faces a slew of civil lawsuits. About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them, effectively ending the long career…

Hello. Add your message here.