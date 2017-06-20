Mix A South African Dance Form With A Japanese Twist And The Result Is Beautiful [Video]

By now, most South Africans should know of the Pantsula dance form.

A highly energetic dance that originated in the black townships of South Africa during apartheid, it quickly developed into a form of social commentary for black South Africans.

Although local markets have done little to make the dance a financially rewarding form of entertainment, it has inspired many, including international creative dance agency Red Is Dancing.

Two of the agency’s members were taught the dance when they visited Johannesburg, and then took it back to Japan.

Mixing it up a little, they recorded the video below and shared it on Facebook with this comment:

Our homage to South African and Ghanian dance – thanks to my amazing japonese friends Ayumi Akazawa Arisa Torochacha, who traveled and studied this dance in Johannesburg townships. Also thanks to Saeko Sugaya Tatsuo Yatani Lucky Mugis and Mana Fatimata Ito. Dance is a platform where people are coming together. Music by Homboyz Muzik Matimba (Homeboyz are from Angola, the vocalist is from South Africa.)

Get ready to jam:

How effing cool is it to see something so South African transformed ever so slightly in the back alleys of Japan?

Redha, the owner of the agency, travels all over the world to get inspired by different dance forms. He captured his Jozi-inspo and shared it on Facebook, too:

Are they going to be the ones to finally make people realise just how cool Pantsula is? Let’s hope so.

(Although they shouldn’t have to.)

[source: facebook]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

