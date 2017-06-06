Miyan Zogale (Moringa soup) – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Miyan Zogale (Moringa soup)
Nigeria Today
MIYAN Zogale (Moringa soup) is one of the popular Hausa soups. This soup is healthy because of the use of moringa leaves. If you have heard the story behind the moringa leaves, you will believe me that they are very medicinal and a healthy choice for …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!